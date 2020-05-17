× Expand Great Stock! StockFood 11299184

Lamb Burger with Curry Onions and Rosemary Feta Spread

28 ounces ground lamb, 80/20

Kosher salt

freshly cracked black pepper

1 small yellow onion, julienne sliced

5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon Vadouvan curry powder

4 ounces fresh goat cheese

4 ounces crumbled feta cheese

4 tablespoons sherry vinegar

4 teaspoons fresh rosemary, finely chopped

4 brioche buns, toasted with butter

Season the ground lamb with salt and pepper to taste and form four 7-ounce patties. Cook the patties in a cast iron pan over medium high heat until medium or preferred temperature. In a sauté pan over medium heat, cook the onions in 1 tablespoon of the olive oil with the curry powder and a little salt until soft but not mushy, about 4 minutes. Combine cheeses, remaining olive oil, vinegar, rosemary, salt, and pepper. To serve, place one patty on each bun and top with curry onions and rosemary feta spread.

Serves 4

