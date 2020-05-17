Great Stock! StockFood
Lamb Burger with Curry Onions and Rosemary Feta Spread
28 ounces ground lamb, 80/20
Kosher salt
freshly cracked black pepper
1 small yellow onion, julienne sliced
5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon Vadouvan curry powder
4 ounces fresh goat cheese
4 ounces crumbled feta cheese
4 tablespoons sherry vinegar
4 teaspoons fresh rosemary, finely chopped
4 brioche buns, toasted with butter
Season the ground lamb with salt and pepper to taste and form four 7-ounce patties. Cook the patties in a cast iron pan over medium high heat until medium or preferred temperature. In a sauté pan over medium heat, cook the onions in 1 tablespoon of the olive oil with the curry powder and a little salt until soft but not mushy, about 4 minutes. Combine cheeses, remaining olive oil, vinegar, rosemary, salt, and pepper. To serve, place one patty on each bun and top with curry onions and rosemary feta spread.
Serves 4
