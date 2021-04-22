All-in-one emporium offers meal pickup for the entire day.

× Expand REY LOPEZ Ribs from Stupid Good BBQ.

Sterling recently welcomed a new fast-casual food emporium from the Great American Restaurants restaurant group, the folks behind popular D.C.-area eateries Sweetwater Tavern, Jackson’s Mighty Fine Food, and Coastal Flats.

The Good Eats Emporium houses four distinct concepts: Best Buns Bakery & Cafe, Stupid Good BBQ, Taqueria Loca, and Good Eats Burgers & Wings. Starting the day with a selection of pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and Starbucks coffee, Best Buns Bakery & Cafe opens at 8 a.m. Open for lunch and dinner, Stupid Good BBQ, Taqueria Loca, and Good Eats Burgers & Wings offer a variety of reasonably priced comfort food, from brisket nachos to classic wings, plus a full bar, with indoor and outdoor seating and pick-up or delivery through the GAR app. GoodEatsEmporium.com

This article originally appeared in the February 2021 issue.