Goin' Nuts!

Exploring the fire and flavor of Virginia’s favorite crop.

Peanuts are synonymous with Virginia—we’ve been in love with this edible crop ever since the colonists began farming them here in the early 1700s. And the good news is, you don’t need to feel guilty about snacking on them! Peanuts are packed with health benefits, including protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and heart-healthy fats. Virginia makers have come up with many creative ways to enjoy these tasty little nuts, from peanut butter and brittle to peanut pie, so get crackin’!

VIRGINIA PEANUT PIE (above picture)

Red Truck Rural Bakery, Warrenton

Filled with local jumbo peanuts from Belmont Peanuts, Red Truck Rural Bakery’s Virginia Peanut Pie is sprinkled with chocolate cake crumbs, a little bit of coconut, and a hint of honey. RedTruckBakery.Goldbelly.com

PEANUT BUTTER CUPS

Clean Conscience Chocolate, Gordonsville

Accented with sea salt and a hint of unrefined cane sugar, these all-vegan, all-gluten free peanut butter cups are dolloped into 70-percent raw chocolate shells and sealed with more chocolate. Facebook.com/CleanConscienceChocolate

PEANUT BRITTLE

Bacon’s Castle, Surry

For its peanut brittle, Bacon’s Castle is using the typical oval-shaped Virginia peanut with reddish-brown skin, known for their pleasing texture and outstanding flavor. The brittle comes in 8-ounce bags. BaconsCastlePeanuts.com

PEANUT SQUARES

The Good Earth Peanut Company, Skippers

The Vincent family has been growing peanuts—on and off—since the 1830s. Made with lots of Virginia peanuts, their peanut candy is cut in squares and comes in 18-, 22-, and 40-ounce sizes. GoodEarthPeanuts.com

CLASSIC OLD FASHIONED PEANUT SQUARES

Virginia Diner, Wakefield

The Classic Old Fashioned Peanut Squares by Virginia Diner are a long time favorite. Made fresh from Virginia peanuts, sugar, and real butter, they are then cut into convenient bite-size portions. VADiner.com

PEANUT BUTTER SPREAD

Herbert’s Wine Jelly, Palmyra

There are three flavors in a pack of peanut butter spread: Marshmall-O-My is peanut butter with marshmallow; Caramel Peanut Delight blends peanut butter, caramel, and chocolate; and Bananganza spread is full of banana flavor and bits of banana. HerbertsWineJelly.com

CHAI NIRVANA PEANUT BUTTER

OmMade, Reston

The aromatic flavors of India come alive in OmMade’s Chai Nirvana Peanut Butter with cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, and ginger. Get a spoon and you’ll experience—wait for it—Nirvana. OmMadePB.com

BAGGED JUMBO PEANUTS

Gurganus Peanuts, Capron

The 1.5-pound bag of Jumbo Roasted Peanuts comes in four flavors: salted, roasted, cajun, and raw. Expect your snacking to take some time, because the nuts are still in their shells. Gurganus-Peanuts.com