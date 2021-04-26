From Scratch and Farm Fresh

A new restaurant in Marion is offering affordable farm-to-table fare.

Photos courtesy Waterlily

Marion chef Josh Young has opened an affordable farm-to-table restaurant, The Waterlily, within the historic General Francis Marion Hotel, replacing the recently closed Speakeasy. A $15,000 low-interest startup loan from the Marion Small Business Loan Pool allows the 39-year-old chef to operate the restaurant at a time when many hospitality businesses are struggling to shoulder the impact of COVID-19.

The Waterlily’s approachable menu includes freshly made soups, classic quiches and sandwiches, and entrees like steak frites and housemade linguini, all made from locally sourced ingredients from farms like Old Rich Valley Farm in Saltville and Stormbrew Farm in Atkins. “Keeping prices low is achievable by doing absolutely everything from scratch,” says Young, who works to keep the menu affordable for Marion’s hardworking clientele. “We save a lot of money by eliminating processing from big box companies.” Weekly specials, such as crab croquettes and fried oysters Rockefeller tacos, give Young room to flex his culinary skills while still appealing to Marion diners. Facebook.com/WaterlilyMarionVA

This article originally appeared in the February 2021 issue.