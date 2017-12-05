Dead Reckoning Distillery

Made in Virginia 2017 Awards - Drink

Dead Reckoning Distillery

Tidewater Rum, Norfolk 

Sweet and savory. Smooth, but with character. This is what Derek Ungerecht, 33, was looking for in a rum when he began crafting spirits and developing his recipe two years ago. Distill a rum too many times, he warns, and it will taste like vodka. 

Launched this year, Ungerecht’s Tidewater Rum is made entirely of molasses sourced from the southeast U.S. and distilled only twice in a 240-gallon copper still he built himself. Distinct from the many white rums on the market that have been distilled five or even six times he says, Ungerecht’s rum has a floral nose and initial sweetness with hints of sugar cane that dissolves into a savory finish and makes an excellent mojito.

The name of the distillery pays homage to the Navy town in which Ungerecht, an Army Reserve officer, lives—Dead Reckoning refers to a method of navigation used by sailors. In Tidewater, he explains, “The ocean has shaped everybody’s lives.” $24.99 per bottle. DeadReckoningDistillery.com

