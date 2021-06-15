Cookies Delivered to Your Door

A subscription box out of a Sterling bakery.

× Expand Noshy’s Peanut Butter Kisses cookies. Photo by Alicia Bruce / Courtesy of Noshy

Send the gift of cookies to your loved ones with subscription boxes filled with treats baked right here in Virginia. Sterling bakery Noshy offers subscribers four different flavor collections: The Classics, Baker’s Choice, Chocolate Lovers, and Gluten Free. “Our Baker’s Choice option is the most popular because it’s three, six, or 12 months of no repeats and includes both our standard offerings and anything new we feel like whipping up,” says owner and chief baker Julie Strange. In addition, the bakery now also offers any cookie as a subscription option. The most popular flavor is the cardamom molasses, available year-round, says Strange.

In addition to the subscriptions, Noshy cookies can be preordered and picked up at the store and at Sterling-area farmers’ markets. Cookies are also available at Ridgetop Coffee in Sterling. GetNoshy.com

This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue.