Chicken ‘n’ Biscuits

An Arlington ghost kitchen offers Southern carryout and delivery.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Smokecraft Modern Barbecue.

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue, a new Arlington barbecue restaurant opened in July 2020 by competitive barbecue team Smokecraft, launched a ghost kitchen concept in September 2020. Etta Faye’s Chicken Shack offers carryout and delivery to diners.

The concept was inspired by executive sous chef William Burke’s grandmother and is centered around two childhood comfort foods: fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits. The plan is to keep the ghost kitchen running until life returns to pre-COVID normal. “During tough times like these, I always find comfort thinking of my grandmother’s food as a kid,” says Burke. “This menu is an ode to her, and I’m hoping to share that same comfort with others.”

Fried chicken biscuit sandwiches come with toppings like pickles, harissa hot sauce and kimchi, or sweet barbecue sauce and coleslaw. Fried green tomato BLT and pulled pork barbecue versions are also available. The menu offers salads—the Kinda Healthy features fried chicken, pumpkin seeds, cranberries, and hatch pepper ranch over spinach—and Southern staple sides such as collard greens, mac and cheese, and baked beans. The Chuck It Bucket feeds four with fried chicken, cole slaw, fries, biscuits, and two additional sides. Finding yourself in need of a little “Happiness”? Try the so-titled pimento cheese with biscuit crostini, pickled onions, and hatch peppers. EttaFayesChickenShack.com; SmokecraftBBQ.com

This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue.