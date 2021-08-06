Beet the Heat

RVA’s new juice and smoothie bar.

× Expand Beet Box

THIS SUMMER, cool off with chill sips at Beet Box, a new juice and smoothie bar near Richmond’s Carytown neighborhood. Beet Box is “where healthy living intersects with urban culture,” says Ashley Lewis, who opened the juice bar with business partner Antoine Meredith in October 2020. The pair met at the gym where Meredith was Lewis’ trainer; his passion is health and wellness, and she comes from a culinary background, and so Beet Box came to be.

The menu at the brick-walled and brightly graffitied bar with music pumping covers a range of juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls, and avocado toast. Favorites include Hella Good, a tangy, ginger-packed strawberry lemonade smoothie; the green Straight Cash juice; and the Paint the Town beet-based juice. Beet Box also offers juice cleanses, as well as a build-your-own juice option where you choose the base—apple, carrot, celery, or cucumber—and up to five additional ingredients. The bar draws fans from VCU all the way to Northern Virginia.

This summer, look for music featured on the newly built deck with outdoor seating (a nod to the name of the bar), as well as new smoothie and juice flavors. BeetBoxRVA.com

This article originally appeared in the June 2021 issue.