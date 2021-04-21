Welcoming a new oyster bar to Virginia Beach.

× Expand SONNY+ASH is an award winning Visual Communication studio specializing in 3D computer graphics for the design industry. As artists, designers, film-makers and creative consultants, we partner with the worlds leading designers and creative thinkers on some 400 projects every year. These projects can be as small as a single rendering or as large as a full scale production of a film / animation. Our work reflects an enduring commitment to photo-realism and the belief that a visual is one of the most powerful tools to communicating design.

There’s a new spot for slurping oysters in Virginia Beach. The recently opened Delta Hotels Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites—known as the only Bayfront hotel on the Chesapeake Bay with its own private beach—is home to Tin Cup Kitchen + Oyster Bar, helmed by chef Kevin Dubel.

A veteran of the food and beverage industry, Dubel is no stranger to putting together an opening team. The 37-year-old chef says opening a concept from the ground up allows him to set the pace and the tone, from the employee culture to the menu. “That part is very exciting. So far, our whole team for the hotel has been wonderful,” Dubel says. “I’ve gotten to hand-pick some people I’ve known since 2006. We’re reuniting to work on this large-scale project.”

Tin Cup Kitchen + Oyster Bar serves up breathtaking bayfront views and an oyster-centric menu highlighting the eight regions of the Virginia Oyster Trail. Dubel works with oystermen like Chris Ludford of Pleasure House Oysters and Travis Croxton of Rappahannock Oyster Co. to provide the freshest Virginia oysters, as well as a selection of bivalves from across the country. Dubel says he built relationships with many of these purveyors, like Cromwell’s Produce in Virginia Beach and Mattawoman Creek Farms in Cape Charles, when he was the chef de cuisine at Terrapin, a fine dining venue in Virginia Beach. TinCupVB.com

This article originally appeared in the February 2021 issue.