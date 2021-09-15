A Wild Craft

Stunning focaccia art and more at this Richmond bakery.

× Expand (photo by Adam Ewing)

Scroll the Instagram profile of Wildcraft Focaccia Company (@WildCraftFocaccia) and you’ll be struck by mesmerizing designs in vibrant colors. But what’s more, they’re delicious. The Richmond bakery, open this month, specializes in sourdough focaccia flatbreads, sandwiches, soups, and salads.

Owner Tom Parfitt describes the concept as “garden to table.” A graduate of Maryland’s L’Academie de Cuisine, Parfitt’s focaccia is “a perfect outlet for all of the homegrown food in my perennial and annual gardens. I also enjoy making focaccias with dandelion greens, redbud capers, and edible flowers.” This summer Parfitt is also harvesting asparagus, foraging shiitake mushrooms, and growing 10 varieties of tomatoes for use in his breads.

“We pay as much attention to the quality of our food as we would in a fine dining establishment,” says Parfitt of his cafe, “but we offer this level of detail through our fast casual and accessible food.” Facebook.com/WildcraftFocaccia

This article originally appeared in the August 2021 issue.