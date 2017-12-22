Food & Drink: Southwest Region Winners 2017

Best Asian Restaurant

First place: Chopstix, Martinsville, 276-632-8898

Chopstix, open since 2015, is a modern, family-friendly spot that serves fresh specialty sushi rolls and traditional Chinese fare, such as Kung Pao chicken. As one of the newest restaurants in Martinsville, Chopstix draws patrons with its Monday-Saturday happy hour. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays appetizers like bonzai shrimp are half-off.

Second place: Cafe Asia, RoanokeCafeAsiaRoanoke.com, 540-206-2298

Third place: Peking, Wytheville, Facebook.com/PekingVA, 276-228-5515

Best Bakery

First place: Sweet Cakes Bakery-Café, Martinsville, SweetCakesBakeryCafe.weebly.com, 276-403-4295

Lauded by locals for its strawberry milkshake cake made with fresh strawberries and creamy icing, Sweet Cakes Bakery-Café also bakes housemade bread daily, including white butter bread, sourdough, ciabatta and croissants—not to mention fresh cupcakes and cinnamon rolls.

Second place: Blackbird Bakery, BristolBlackbirdBakeryBristol.com, 276-645-5754

Third place: Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro, BlacksburgODBB.com, 540-953-2815

Best Bar

First place: Graze on Main, WythevilleBollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333

Graze on Main, located inside the Bolling Wilson Hotel, has an extensive cocktail menu, serving signature drinks, such as President Wilson’s Negroni; creative seasonal drinks, like holiday sangrias and citrusy mint juleps; and more. Its separate bourbon bar invites patrons to take a load off and sample top-shelf and local spirits alike.

Second place: Lucky, RoanokeEatAtLucky.com, 540-982-1249

Third place: Wild Magnolia, MartinsvilleFacebook.com/EatWildMagnolia, 276-666-6666

Best Barbecue Restaurant

First place: Checkered Pig Barbecue, MartinsvilleCheckeredPig.com, 276-632-1161

Husband-and-wife team Tommy and Lisa Houston launched the catering brand now known as Checkered Pig Barbecue in 1992, following Tommy’s success in a 14-hour pig-cooking marathon for his local fire department. He is now a national award-winning pit master, serving St. Louis-style ribs along with smoked beef brisket and pulled pork.

Second place: Due South BBQ, ChristiansburgDueSouthBBQ.com, 540-381-2922

Third place: Mission BBQ, RoanokeMission-BBQ.com, 540-613-5513

Best Breakfast Restaurant

First place: The Roanoker, Roanoke, TheRoanokerRestaurant.com, 540-344-7746

The original kitchen staff of the restaurant, which opened in 1941, consisted of Cordelia “Knookie” Clarkson and her four sisters. Since that time, it has changed locations five times, but the Clarksons’ original recipes for buttermilk biscuits and sausage gravy are still in use today, part of an extensive breakfast menu offering pancakes, waffles and other classic fare.

Second place: Gillie’s Restaurant, Blacksburg, 540-961-2703

Third place: Scrambled, Roanoke, Facebook.com/ScrambledRNK, 540-400-0576

Best Burger Joint

First place: Burger Bar, Bristol, TheOriginalBurgerBar.com, 276-466-6200

A Bristol favorite since 1942, Burger Bar is known for its filling fare. Believed to be the last place that country star Hank Williams Sr. was seen alive, many of the dishes are named after his songs, including “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” a burger topped with green chilies, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions and your choice of cheese.

Second place: Fenderz Drive-In, Collinsville, 276-647-4555

Third place: Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, RoanokeJackBrownsJoint.com, 540-342-0328

Best Caterer

First place: Blue Ridge Catering, RoanokeBlueRidgeCatering.net, 540-982-7700

Blue Ridge Catering has been serving corporate events, private parties and weddings since 2003, and prides itself on treating customers like family. Its specialties are chicken and waffle cones, a fun twist on the Southern classic, and barbecue—with offerings such as pork, chicken, brisket and (surprise) pineapple, which are all smoked in-house.

Second place: Center Stage Catering Inc., Rocky MountCenterStageFood.com, 540-489-7827

Third place: The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston, ThePalisadesRestaurant.com, 540-626-2828

Best Chocolatier

First place: chocolatepaper, Roanoke, ChocolatepaperRoanoke.com, 540-342-6061

The shop offers specialty chocolates—some made in-house and others from signature confectioners such as Moonstruck Chocolate Co.—including chocolate-dipped potato chips, chocolate-covered candied ginger bites, liquor-filled truffles, coconut clusters, maple creams and nonpareils.

Second place: Chocolate Spike, Blacksburg, ChocolateSpike.com, 540-552-4646

Third place: Baylee’s Best Chocolates, Roanoke, BayleesBest.com, 540-776-0032

Best Dessert Menu

First place: Graze on Main, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333

Much lauded for its menu, Graze on Main at the Bolling Wilson Hotel also offers some of the most delightful desserts around. Menus change seasonally to include the freshest ingredients, and feature the sweetest of comfort foods from ambrosia and blackberry dumplings to Southern classics like sweet potato pie.

Second place: Sweet Cakes Bakery-Café, Martinsville, SweetCakesBakeryCafe.weebly.com, 276-403-4295

Third place: The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston, ThePalisadesRestaurant.com, 540-626-2828

Best Farmers’ Market

First place: The Historic Roanoke City Market, Roanoke, DowntownRoanoke.com, 540-342-2028

The market opened in 1882 and is the oldest continuously run open-air market in Virginia. It has featured some vendors, including Martin’s Plant Farm, since the early 1900s. Open daily all year, independent sellers offer seasonal produce, seafood and meats, as well as artisan wares from handmade soaps and jewelry to up-cycled home goods, handcrafted birdhouses and pottery.

Second place: Blacksburg Farmers’ Market, BlacksburgFarmersMarket.com, 540-239-8290

Third place: Abingdon Farmers’ Market, AbingdonFarmersMarket.com, 276-698-1434

Best Food Truck

First place: Toni’s Hawaiian Tacos, Abingdon, 808-298-6882

With its catchphrase, “Aloha, y’all,” Toni’s shows its easy-going, fun-loving spirit. The menu includes classic fish, chicken and steak tacos, dished up with housemade pink salsa and pesto rice. Find the truck at area events and every Tuesday at Wolf Hills Brewing Co.

Second place: Wolfe’s BBQ, Marion/Wytheville, Wolfes-BBQ.com, 276-378-0823

Third place: Thai This Food Truck, ChristiansburgThaiThisFoodTruck.com, 540-200-9266

Best German Restaurant

First place: The Tavern Restaurant, Abingdon, AbingdonTavern.com, 276-628-1118

The restaurant is located inside a 238-year-old building that contains four cozy, working fireplaces. The menu includes classic European dishes in addition to traditional German fare, including diner favorite Jägerschnitzel, pan-fried pork cutlets topped with a creamy mushroom and thyme demi-glace.

Second place: Gasthaus Edelweiss, Weber City, 276-386-3724

Third place: The Matterhorn Lounge, Wytheville, WohlfahrtHaus.com, 888-950-3382

Best Grocery Store

First place: The Fresh Market, Roanoke, TheFreshMarket.com, 540-344-5490

True to its name, the Fresh Market guarantees a selection of fresh, local foods. Since 1982, the grocer has sought to emulate an Old World market by creating a small, sophisticated atmosphere and stocking seasonal produce and select organics, and operating a craft-conscious bakery and carefully-curated charcuterie and cheese departments.

Second place: Kroger, Blacksburg, Kroger.com, 540-953-7004

Third place: Roanoke Natural Foods Co-op, RoanokeNaturalFoods.coop, 540-343-5652

Best Indian Food

First place: Taaza, Roanoke, TaazaRoanoke.com, 540-342-4773

In addition to standard Indian dishes, including samosas, chicken tikka masala and tandoori chicken, Taaza serves fusion cocktails, such as martinis made with homemade blueberry chutney and curry, and cumin margaritas. On weekends, the brunch buffet features dishes made to order in the style of Indian street food.

Second place: India Garden, Blacksburg, IndiaGardenOnline.com, 540-951-5100

Third place: Nawab, Roanoke, NawabRestaurant.com, 540-345-5150

Best Italian Restaurant

First place: Rania’s, Martinsville, RaniasRestaurant.com, 276-638-4462

Established in 2001, Rania’s is a family-owned business offering Italian, American and Spanish cuisine. Whether you’re enjoying the homemade lasagna, veal stew or prime rib, Rania’s focus on table service will make you feel well thought-of. Top off your evening with a strawberry tart cannoli to complete the experience.

Second place: Luigi’s, Roanoke, LuigisVA.com, 540-989-6277

Third place: Fortunato, Roanoke, FortunatoRoanoke.com, 540-400-7315

Best Local Craft Brewery

First place: Wolf Hills Brewing Co., AbingdonWolfHillsBrewing.com, 276-451-5470

Drawing from history, this brewery crafts traditional small batches and only distributes its brews, including Wolf Den Double IPA and White Blaze Honey Cream Ale, to locations in the Virginia highlands. The taproom hosts various events each week, including live music, trivia and Beer Geek Night every Thursday.

Second place: Parkway Brewing Company, SalemParkwayBrewing.com, 540-404-9810

Third place: Studio Brew, BristolStudioBrew.Beer, 423-360-3258

Best Local Gourmet Food Store

First place: The Fresh Market, Roanoke, TheFreshMarket.com, 540-344-5490

The Fresh Market offers a select variety of hot, prepared gourmet foods from the deli, including delectable sweet potato casserole and chicken satay, as well as bulk specialty nuts and grains, such as wasabi whole peas, which customers may hand-scoop from wooden barrels.

Second place: Tinnell’s Finer Foods, Inc., Roanoke, Tinnells.com, 540-345-7334

Third place: Roanoke Natural Foods Co-op, RoanokeNaturalFoods.coop, 540-343-5652

Best Local Ice Cream Shop

First place: Dipper’s Ice Cream, Ridgeway, DippersHomemadeIceCream.com, 276-956-6600

Serving up homemade ice cream made from locally-sourced ingredients, Dipper’s offers confections perfect for a summer afternoon treat. Southern pecan pie ice cream (with scratch-made pie pieces) and strawberry, apple or peach dumplings are among the most popular menu items.

Second place: Pop’s Ice Cream & Soda Bar, Roanoke, Facebook.com/PopsIceCream, 540-345-2129

Third place: Dip Dog Stand, Marion, Dipdogs.net, 276-783-2698

Best Local Sandwich Shop

First place: Sweet Cakes Bakery-Café, Martinsville, SweetCakesBakeryCafe.weebly.com, 276-403-4295

Adorning its walls with local pictures from the 1920s and ’30s, Sweet Cakes Bakery-Café prides itself on authenticity and hometown charm. Their most famous offering, the Big Boy, features five-inches of roast beef loaded with Swiss cheese and topped with white peppercorn sauce, lettuce and tomato on homemade bread.

Second place: Serendipity Coffee House & Bistro, Martinsville, SerendipityMartinsville.com, 276-403-4015

Third place: Flourz, WythevilleFlourzWytheville.com, 276-227-0959

Best Locally-Owned Coffee Shop

First place: Serendipity Coffee House and Bistro, Martinsville, SerendipityMartinsville.com, 276-403-4015

Serendipity sources whole coffee beans and grounds from Honduras Coffee in Stuart, and makes its own flavored syrups, including cinnamon, frosted mint, lavender and cranberry. In addition, it offers a full menu of breakfast items, sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, salads and signature baked potatoes.

Second place: Sweet Cakes Bakery-Café, Martinsville, SweetCakesBakeryCafe.weebly.com, 276-403-4295

Third place: Zazzy’Z, Abingdon, ZazzyZ.com, 276-698-3333

Best Mexican Restaurant

First place: El Parral, Martinsville, Monterrey41.com, 276-632-6408

El Parral offers authentic fare, including Mexican carnitas (pork chop served with rice, jalapeños and avocado), burritos de camarones (grilled shrimp and cheese in a flour tortilla), and sizzling fajitas. The Martinsville location is one of four in Virginia and North Carolina.

Second place: Alejandro’s, Roanoke, AlejandrosMexicanGrill.com, 540-400-7053

Third place: Mi Ranchito, Martinsville, 276-632-6363

Best Outdoor Dining

First place: Graze on Main, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333

The terrace at Graze on Main—in addition to its rooftop Perch, which offers views of the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains—affords a relaxing atmosphere to settle in for a leisurely lunch or to share a glass of wine with friends. The lunch menu includes specialty sandwiches, such as a French Dip, meatloaf sandwich and fried green tomato BLT.

Second place: Dip Dog Stand, Marion, Dipdogs.net, 276-783-2698

Third place: 128 Pecan, Abingdon, 128Pecan.com, 276-698-3159

Best Pizzeria

First place: Elizabeth’s Pizza, Martinsville, ElizabethsPizzaVirginia.blogspot.com, 276-632-1366

Since 1977, Elizabeth’s has been dishing up genuine Neapolitan and Sicilian-style pizzas, both whole and by the slice. Traditional toppings include ham, salami, pepperoni, anchovies, onions and hot peppers. In addition to pizza, Elizabeth’s menu includes an offering of classic hot and cold Italian subs, pasta dishes and calzones.

Second place: Bella’s Pizza and Subs, Abingdon, BellasAbingdon.com, 276-628-8101

Third place: New York Pizza, Inc., Vinton, NewYorkPizzaInc.tripod.com, 540-342-2933

Best Place for Brunch

First place: The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston, ThePalisadesRestaurant.com, 540-626-2828

Opened in 2009 by owner and manager Shaena Muldoon, the restaurant’s Sunday brunch offers a selection of traditional favorites, from eggs Benedict with housemade hollandaise to biscuits and gravy, pancakes and French toast, and even a dessert station, including signature flourless chocolate cake, carrot cheesecake and yogurt panna cotta.

Second place: Dip Dog Stand, Marion, Dipdogs.net, 276-783-2698

Third place: Gillie’s Restaurant, Blacksburg, 540-961-2703

Best Restaurant

First place: The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston, ThePalisadesRestaurant.com, 540-626-2828

The Palisades Restaurant is keeping area traditions alive by offering a menu of Appalachian dishes, including trout from Brackens Trout Hatchery in Wytheville cooked in spiced orange picatta. Add a side of the potatoes or grits of the day and you’ll feel right at home.

Second place: Graze on Main, WythevilleBollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333

Third place: The River and Rail, Roanoke, RiverAndRailRestaurant.com, 540-400-6830

Best Seafood Restaurant

First place: Graze on Main, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333

The extensive offerings at Graze on Main won’t leave seafood-lovers wanting. Start the meal with house-fried oysters or crab cake fritters, and enjoy a wide selection of entrées de la mer: anything from North Carolina trout and blackened salmon to shrimp and grits with crispy bacon and tomato jam for a twist.

Second place: Captain Tom’s, Martinsville, CaptainTomsSeafood.com, 276-666-0326

Third place: Greene’s Seafood, Bristol, GreenesSeafood.weebly.com, 276-466-6836

Best Steakhouse

First place: Graze on Main, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333

The Bolling Wilson hotel’s on-site restaurant offers a traditional menu, including a selection of prime-cut steaks grilled to order and served with a choice of housemade sauces, including béarnaise, horseradish cream and Dijon mustard. Choose from an 8-ounce filet mignon, 16-ounce ribeye, 12-ounce New York strip and more.

Second place: Frankie Rowland’s, Roanoke, FrankieRowlandsSteakhouse.com, 540-527-2333

Third place: LongHorn Steakhouse, Roanoke, LongHornSteakhouse.com, 540-265-4790

Best Wine Shop

First place: Katbird’s Wine & Gourmet, Abingdon, KatbirdsWine.com, 276-623-0001

Katbird’s Wine & Gourmet supplies wine from Tuscany, Burgundy and Bordeaux, as well as California and South American varietals and wines from local vineyards, including Barboursville. Owner Katherine Rose offers daily tastings from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. and a specialized wine club for local and international clients alike.

Second place: Vintage Cellar, Blacksburg, VintageCellar.com, 540-953-2675

Third place: Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar, Roanoke, MrBillsWineCellar.com, 540-400-7771

Best Winery

First place: Chateau Morrisette Winery, FloydTheDogs.com, 540-593-2865

Chateau Morrisette Winery first began in 1978 with the planting of its first vines in Woolwine. In 1988, the winery moved operations to the Blue Ridge Parkway where it has remained for the last 35 years, producing its signature wine, Black Dog, a red blend, and its award-winning Chambourcin.

Second place: Hamlet Vineyards, Bassett, HamletVineyards.com, 276-629-2121

Third place: West Wind Farm Vineyard & Winery, Max Meadows, WestWindWine.com, 276-699-2020

Most Creative Cocktail Menu

First place: Lucky, RoanokeEatAtLucky.com, 540-982-1249

Opened by bandmates and co-owners JP Howell and Hunter Johnson, Lucky takes culinary inspiration from establishments the pair visited while touring with the Roanoke-based band MY RADIO. Its cocktail list changes seasonally, serving creative combinations with clever names like the Handsome Devil (bourbon, lillet blanc, peach bitters) and the Last Samurai (Japanese whiskey and sparkling sake).

Second place: River & Rail, RoanokeRiverAndRailRestaurant.com, 540-400-6830

Third place: Graze on Main, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333