38 products made by skilled, talented, and creative Virginians.
Made in Virginia 2020 logo
Delicious. Outstanding. Giftable. Gorgeous. The work shared by Virginia’s makers this year was so good that, like 2020 itself, we went a little crazy. In a year like no other, we are delighted to present a Made in Virginia collection like no other (but in a good way!). We received a record number of entries, and we’ve chosen a record number of them—nearly 40—to share with you. They represent Virginians’ skill, talent, and creativity, as well as their sheer determination to make their dreams come true. For us, admiring photos of their fantastic ideas and enthusiastically (although socially distantly) testing, tasting, sniffing, and examining samples of food, housewares, beauty products, and décor—plus meeting both new makers who used lockdown to launch their dream businesses and seasoned pros hoping to stretch their reach across the state—was truly a silver lining in this difficult year. We hope you enjoy the work and the stories of these amazing artisans. Share your favorite makers by tagging us @VirginiaLiving and #VirginiaLiving.
To see the winning entries and learn about the makers, click the section headers.
FOOD: SWEETS & SNACKS
Sweet Signatures, Sterling
KamboCake, Ashburn
Say Cheese…cake! Richmond
Joyebells Sweet Potato Pies, Richmond
Three Sisters Cheese Straws, Richmond
The Perfect Pita, Springfield
FOOD: PANTRY
Ford’s Fish Shack, Ashburn
Burner’s Beef LLC, Luray
Back Creek Farms, Monterey
J&W Farm, Winchester
Jovian Pantry, Vienna
Hudson Sauce, Woodbridge
Gearharts Fine Chocolates, Charlottesville
OmMade Peanut Butter, Reston
DRINK
Castle Hill Cider, Keswick
Back Pocket Provisions, Richmond
Port City Brewing Company, Alexandria
Rosemont of Virginia, La Crosse
Filibuster Distillery, Maurertown
Cocoa Mia of Floyd, Floyd
HOME & LIFESTYLE
Skylark Hammocks and Apparel, Waynesboro
Winchester Metals, Inc., Winchester
Farmhouse Signs by Layla Reid, Staunton
Shockoe Bottom Clay, Richmond
Moslow Wood Products of Powhatan
Snail Mail, Rockville
HOME & LIFESTYLE: PUPPY PALS
Puppy Bumpers, Inc., Richmond
Four Leaf Clover Holistic Dog Bakery, Fredericksburg
4 Hands 8 Paws, Rockingham
della Terra Organics, Ashburn
STYLE & BEAUTY
Werther Leather Goods, Norfolk
Two Jaynes, South Riding
Vana Chupp Studio, Richmond (Previously known as Le Papier Studio by Vana Chupp)
Monday Morning Press, Moseley
Poplar Hill Alpacas, Blacksburg
River Organics, Gloucester
Tailored Touches, Richmond
withSimplicity, Harrisonburg
This article originally appeared in the December 2020 issue. See below for links to more winners. Look for these and other products Made in Virginia in the Virginia Living Store.