Made in Virginia 2020

38 products made by skilled, talented, and creative Virginians.

Delicious. Outstanding. Giftable. Gorgeous. The work shared by Virginia’s makers this year was so good that, like 2020 itself, we went a little crazy. In a year like no other, we are delighted to present a Made in Virginia collection like no other (but in a good way!). We received a record number of entries, and we’ve chosen a record number of them—nearly 40—to share with you. They represent Virginians’ skill, talent, and creativity, as well as their sheer determination to make their dreams come true. For us, admiring photos of their fantastic ideas and enthusiastically (although socially distantly) testing, tasting, sniffing, and examining samples of food, housewares, beauty products, and décor—plus meeting both new makers who used lockdown to launch their dream businesses and seasoned pros hoping to stretch their reach across the state—was truly a silver lining in this difficult year. We hope you enjoy the work and the stories of these amazing artisans. Share your favorite makers by tagging us @VirginiaLiving and #VirginiaLiving.

To see the winning entries and learn about the makers, click the section headers.

Sweet Signatures, Sterling

KamboCake, Ashburn

Say Cheese…cake! Richmond

Joyebells Sweet Potato Pies, Richmond

Three Sisters Cheese Straws, Richmond

The Perfect Pita, Springfield

Ford’s Fish Shack, Ashburn

Burner’s Beef LLC, Luray

Back Creek Farms, Monterey

J&W Farm, Winchester

Jovian Pantry, Vienna

Hudson Sauce, Woodbridge

Gearharts Fine Chocolates, Charlottesville

OmMade Peanut Butter, Reston

Castle Hill Cider, Keswick

Back Pocket Provisions, Richmond

Port City Brewing Company, Alexandria

Rosemont of Virginia, La Crosse

Filibuster Distillery, Maurertown

Cocoa Mia of Floyd, Floyd

Skylark Hammocks and Apparel, Waynesboro

Winchester Metals, Inc., Winchester

Farmhouse Signs by Layla Reid, Staunton

Shockoe Bottom Clay, Richmond

Moslow Wood Products of Powhatan

Snail Mail, Rockville

Puppy Bumpers, Inc., Richmond

Four Leaf Clover Holistic Dog Bakery, Fredericksburg

4 Hands 8 Paws, Rockingham

della Terra Organics, Ashburn

Werther Leather Goods, Norfolk

Two Jaynes, South Riding

Vana Chupp Studio, Richmond (Previously known as Le Papier Studio by Vana Chupp)

Monday Morning Press, Moseley

Poplar Hill Alpacas, Blacksburg

River Organics, Gloucester

Tailored Touches, Richmond

withSimplicity, Harrisonburg

This article originally appeared in the December 2020 issue. See below for links to more winners. Look for these and other products Made in Virginia in the Virginia Living Store.