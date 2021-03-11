Made in Virginia 2020: Style & Beauty Winners

Treat yourself to pretty accessories and great self-care products.

Custom Morse Code Jewelry

Two Jaynes, South Riding

It’s no secret that lifestyle brand Two Jaynes’ bestselling products are Morse Code jewelry. But the messages on each piece don’t exactly live in plain sight. Mother-daughter duo Sara Jayne and Macy Jane use tiny, colorful beads to customize bracelets, necklaces, and earrings with words or phrases in Morse code. The Jaynes also design and make all the packaging in their Loudoun County studio space. Each bracelet is slip-on style with river shell beads and gold-plated brass findings, while the earrings and necklaces are 14k gold filled with delicate, modern designs. With endless color combinations and personalized options, Two Jaynes’ Morse Code pieces make perfect gifts—or, to keep it classified, perfect --. .. ..-. - ... $26-$42, TwoJaynes.com

Staff Notes: Really clever and unique. I especially like that you can choose your own word or phrase.

Classic Silhouette Charm Necklaces

Vana Chupp Studio (formerly Le Papier Studio by Vana Chupp), Richmond

Vana Chupp’s architectural training and artistic instincts come together at the heart of Vana Chupp Studio, a boutique brand that celebrates parenting and cherishing family memories. When Vana’s son Nikolas was born, she drew his profile monthly, creatively recording his evolving features. Her silhouette sketches turned into a jewelry design idea: the Classic Silhouette Charm Necklace. For the past 12 years, the Richmond-based artist has been turning parents’ most beloved creations—their children—into delicate, heirloom-quality necklaces that feature dainty, made-to-order silhouette charms. Each piece is created with the intent of passing down the captured profile of childhood for years to come. Customers can personalize the chain, charm size, monogram, and more elements of their special keepsake for an ultimately unique memento. $68-$1,300, VanaChuppStudio.com

Staff Notes: A gorgeous, modern take on a traditional idea. Any mom would love it!

Paper Earrings

Monday Morning Press, Moseley

Natalie Monday is all about paper. She grew up crafting and taking art lessons with her dad in Roanoke, and is now the brain behind Monday Morning Press, a custom letterpress boutique and paper jewelry company in Richmond. “The paper earrings were born out of a desire to reuse and recycle paper left over from letterpress projects in the summer of 2019. They took off from there and have now become my main focus,” Monday says. Each pair of earrings is made from multiple layers of card stock, chipboard, and cotton letterpress paper, then glued, cut, sealed, and assembled to be water resistant. Monday unveils a new collection of colorful, funky designs at the beginning of each month, so there’s never a shortage of hot off the press trends. $16-$38, MondayMorningPress.com

Staff Notes: Fun, colorful designs, and I love the effort to reuse and recycle.

Luxury Felted Soap

Poplar Hill Alpacas, Blacksburg

Handmade in small batches on the farm, the soap bars from the Poplar Hill Alpacas farm in Blacksburg are crafted with essential oils and wrapped with natural alpaca fibers. “These felted soaps are based on an ancient Nordic craft that we have been making for our customers for more than 10 years,” says biocrafter Patty Fuller. “The artisan soap lathers through the fiber, polishing and moisturizing your skin—it’s like a soap and washcloth all in one.” The shop offers 11 scents, including goat’s milk, spiced oats, lavender, tea tree mint, and manly man. Poplar Hill also sells handcrafted soap trays, which allow air to circulate and preserve the longevity of the bars. “They’re great for home spas or traveling and camping,” Fuller says. $12-$15, Poplar-Hill-Alpacas-And-Studio.square.site

Staff Notes: I love this! The soap smells so good, and the wrapping is super soft and feels good on your skin.

Organic CBD Massage Oil

River Organics, Gloucester

Made with full-spectrum hemp extract and hemp seed, tea tree, and peppermint oils, the CBD Massage Oil from River Organics is USDA certified organic, meaning it’s free from certain pesticides and toxins. River Organics, which is in its second year of production, grows and refines the hemp on a family-owned farm in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. “We are passionate about the health and environmental benefits that hemp and CBD provide,” says general manager Ryan Cross. “Our practices are sustainable, plus a portion of our sales are pledged to support the environment.” All of the company’s products are tested for quality by a third-party lab. Customers can scan the QR code on the product label to see each item’s lab results. $120, RiverOrganics.com

Staff Notes: It made the pain and knots in my neck disappear, and I slept great. Worth every penny!

Natural Lux Lotion Bar

Tailored Touches, Richmond

It’s like lip balm, but for your whole body. “A friend of mine was looking for a heavier lotion, so I developed this for her to use,” says Melissa Simmons, CEO and founder of Tailored Touches in Richmond. “Having very dry skin myself, I love how easy our solid lotion bars are to use, and they provide deep moisture. Some lotion bars can feel waxy, but ours are formulated with skin-softening mango and cocoa butters, beeswax, and oat extract.” Available in eight scents—including watermelon, chamomile lavender, and apple pumpkin—the flower- and heart-shaped bars come in travel tins and can be gently rubbed on hands, elbows, knees, or heels to instantly relieve dryness. Custom scents are also available. $6, TailoredTouches.com

Staff Notes: Cute, well made, nice packaging. Definitely good for a gift bag or stocking stuffer.

Toxin-free Skincare Face Masks

withSimplicity, Harrisonburg

withSimplicity is dedicated to producing clean-ingredient care products ranging from makeup to dry shampoo. Last year, the brand launched six handmade skincare masks. “Our customers have been asking for masks for a long time,” says owner Irina Dovganetskiy. “It took three years of formulating and cruelty-free testing, and they have quickly become some of our best sellers.” Each mask is made locally in small batches and addresses a specific skin concern, including clearing pores, brightening, combatting dryness or aging, correcting hyperpigmentation, and generally helping the complexion. $4-$6, withSimplicityLLC.com

Staff Notes: So light on my face that it felt like there was nothing there, but afterward my skin felt so soft and moisturized … amazing!

Tool Bag Purse

Werther Leather Goods, Norfolk

Leathersmith Derek Shaw handcrafts high quality, minimalist wallets, belts, bags, and more at his storefront and workshop in downtown Norfolk. Shaw was inspired to create the heavy-duty canvas Tool Bag Purse after finding an old mason’s tool bag in his parents’ shed. “I’ve obsessed over every last detail,” Shaw says. “The hand-stitched leather handles and shoulder strap, the number and size of interior pockets, the structured bottom and bag feet, the snap closure—but the dramatically large opening is the detail I’m most proud of.” Each purse is individually numbered and dated for a truly one-of-a-kind accessory. Opening and closing the bag is a very tactical experience—just the right amount of friction when the handles are pulled apart and a “whoosh” when air rushes out upon closing. $345, WertherLeatherGoods.com

Staff Notes: Beautiful craftsmanship across the board—it even smells great. So satisfying to open and close.

This article originally appeared in the December 2020 issue. See below for links to more winners. Look for these and other products Made in Virginia in the Virginia Living Store.