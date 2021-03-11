Made in Virginia 2020: Home & Lifestyle Winners

At home or for gifting, great design and outstanding craftsmanship are always the right choice.

Photography by Fred + Elliott

Tie-Dye Hammocks

Skylark Hammocks and Apparel, Waynesboro

In the spirit of “skylarking,” an old nautical term meaning to make mischief onboard a boat, best friends Seth Blanchard and Jonathan Steek founded Skylark Hammocks and Apparel in 2016. “We were seeking to reconnect with the great outdoors and get back to basking in life’s joyous moments,” say Blanchard and Steek. Each hammock is totally unique, hand dyed by Steek and sewn by Blanchard at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the Shenandoah Valley. The essence of Skylark celebrates the outdoors and embraces a carefree outdoor lifestyle. “Our hammocks are equally at home in the backcountry or your backyard,” say the founders. “We relish both settings, and the chance to help our customers go outside and reconnect with Virginia’s natural beauty.” $72-$86, SkylarkHammocks.com

Staff Notes: Tie-dye is really trendy right now and with current restrictions, so is being outside! I think these are great.

Tool Bag Purse

Werther Leather Goods, Norfolk

Leathersmith Derek Shaw handcrafts high quality, minimalist wallets, belts, bags, and more at his storefront and workshop in downtown Norfolk. Shaw was inspired to create the heavy-duty canvas Tool Bag Purse after finding an old mason’s tool bag in his parents’ shed. “I’ve obsessed over every last detail,” Shaw says. “The hand-stitched leather handles and shoulder strap, the number and size of interior pockets, the structured bottom and bag feet, the snap closure—but the dramatically large opening is the detail I’m most proud of.” Each purse is individually numbered and dated for a truly one-of-a-kind accessory. Opening and closing the bag is a very tactical experience—just the right amount of friction when the handles are pulled apart and a “whoosh” when air rushes out upon closing. $345, WertherLeatherGoods.com

Staff Notes: Beautiful craftsmanship across the board—it even smells great. So satisfying to open and close.

Farmhouse Signs

Farmhouse Signs by Layla Reid, Staunton

All of Layla Reid’s best work comes out of her She Shed, the affectionately named workspace where she crafts, cuts, and coordinates Farmhouse Signs. Inspired by rustic tones and weathered barn wood, she founded the business in 2016 to design and create farm-themed art with contemporary flair. A Virginia native now based in Staunton, Reid says she owes her success to honing a crafting hobby into a full-time focus. Reid handles every inch of her business, including designing layouts, cutting and sanding boards, handpainting each creation, and hand-delivering every piece to her customers. Recent creations include intricately designed wooden pumpkin cutouts and large scale barn quilt patterned wooden wall hangings. Reid’s only problem? She jokes, “Now I need a bigger She Shed!” $30-$300, Facebook.com/RedBudHill

Staff Notes: The designs, colors, and craftsmanship are just right; I’m a fan.

Watchman Stove

Winchester Metals, Inc., Winchester

Nothing beats the smoky smell of Virginia-made barbecue; bring the tradition home with the woodburning Watchman Stove. The outdoor grill is designed to enhance the cooking experience and eliminate worry over pesky fuel hoses or gas tanks. Its compact size and all-mechanical functions make the Watchman Stove a staple for no-fuss backyard grilling, tailgating, or even a cozy bonfire. The team at Winchester Metals, Inc. envisioned a durable stove with efficient heating capabilities that would maximize time and fuel usage. Mouthwatering meats and vegetables are standing by to sizzle on the griddle of a Watchman. Why not make a s’more or two? And don’t forget to kiss the cook! $505, TheWatchmanStove.com

Staff Notes: This is just so cool. You can use it all kinds of ways, and I love that it burns wood instead of gas or charcoal.

Virginia Cutting & Charcuterie Board

Moslow Wood Products of Powhatan

After founding the business in upstate New York in 1917, the Moslow family now manufactures custom and stock solid wood items for the hospitality, spirits, promotional, and awards industries here in Virginia. As personalized cheese and charcuterie boards have exploded in popularity, the company has been creating beautiful stained solid walnut cutting boards made of lumber sourced from sustainable hardwood forests in the United States. Their Virginia state designs are bestsellers. Marketing manager Kristen Moslow credits loyal buyers for their century of business. “We owe our success to our valued repeat and new customers, who challenge us every day,” she says. “We’re always being pushed to manufacture items outside of the box.” $65, For orders, contact Kristen Moslow, KMoslow@MoslowWood.com.

Staff Notes: Elegant and understated design, and beautiful workmanship.

Clay Rice Bowls

Shockoe Bottom Clay, Richmond

For Susan Gaible, handcrafting ceramics is a labor of love. “I started throwing ceramics after college, but stopped because of my career and family,” she says. More than 20 years later, she was inspired to revisit her passion when her son enrolled in college as an art student. Now Gaible owns and works out of an artist-friendly coworking studio space, Shockoe Bottom Clay, in Richmond. One of her most popular creations are her ceramic rice bowls, which she’s been selling since 2013. Each bowl includes a set of chopsticks and has handy holes to rest the utensils between bites. “I’m a foodie at heart,” says Gaible. “I love making functional ware that brings joy to the dining experience.” The dishes are hand-thrown from porcelain-like stoneware, carved, and hand-glazed, and come in bright colors reminiscent of Fiestaware from the 1930s and ’40s. $34, ShockoeBottomClay.com

Staff Notes: Beautiful design, great colors—and I love the holes for the chopsticks!

Greeting Cards

Snail Mail, Rockville

Is there anything better than opening the mailbox and finding a handwritten letter? The founders of Snail Mail have harnessed that feeling of joy and forged it with a charitable mission. Husband and wife Carrie and Andrew Cheatham founded their handpainted greeting card business in 2017 as a means of advocating for and financially supporting refugees and migrants living in Virginia. The couple paints each card with punny phrases, punchy pictures, and cheerful colors that will brighten anyone’s day. Based in Rockville, Snail Mail has partnered with five nonprofits in the Richmond area to donate thousands of dollars to designated funds. Carrie says the positive message at the heart of their business is what keeps them motivated to make every single card by hand. “We believe in real mail, real human connection, and real advocacy.” $6, CheathamSnailMail.com

Staff Notes: So cute, and I love the idea of sending a little piece of original art to my family and friends.

This article originally appeared in the December 2020 issue. See below for links to more winners. Look for these and other products Made in Virginia in the Virginia Living Store.