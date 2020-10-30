Exhibit of Virginia scenic rivers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation scenic rivers

An exhibit about Virginia’s state scenic rivers is on display through November at The Gallery at Main Street Station, 1500 E. Main St., in Richmond.

The exhibit features photography and video of the 36 rivers that have received state scenic designation.

Organized by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, the exhibit is part of the 50th anniversary celebration for the Virginia Scenic Rivers Program.

Capital One, the Friends of the Rivers of Virginia and Scenic Virginia sponsored the exhibit, which is titled, “Looking Backward, Moving Forward.”

“We are thankful to the many individuals, organizations and businesses who supported the celebration during this challenging year,” said Lynn Crump, coordinator of the Virginia Scenic Rivers Program. “The gallery exhibit is a perfect way to wrap up the festivities. Through amazing photos, video and storytelling, the exhibit gives people an understanding of what this program is all about.”

The Virginia Scenic Rivers Program was established in 1970 with the passage of the Virginia Scenic Rivers Act. Thirty-six rivers or river segments have received state scenic designation. The designation recognizes rivers with significant scenic, historical, ecological and recreational qualities.

The designation process begins at the local level and requires the approval of local governments, the General Assembly and the governor. DCR administers the program.

The Gallery at Main Street Station is open daily, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Masks are required to enter the building.

A virtual anniversary celebration will be held on Nov. 9 at 4:30 p.m. Registration is required.

More information is available at www.dcr.virginia.gov/sr50.