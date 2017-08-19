Zendala Workshop

This workshop is for those students who have already learned the basics of Zentangle. Participants will learn how to create a Zentangle Mandala in this afternoon workshop. Please bring your Micron pen and pencil from the Intro to Zentangle class or bring your preferred drawing pen. Note: Zentangles are created on a 3 1/2 inch square piece of art paper - if you wear reading glasses, please bring them to class. The Zentangle art form and method were created by Rick Roberts and Maria Thomas. Zentangle is a registered trademark of Zentangle, Inc. Learn more at: www.zentangle.com.

Members $30, Non-members $35