YULETIDE MONSTERS: RVA Krampusnacht First Friday

Date: 12/7/2018

Time: 7 PM to 12 AM

Location: Gallery 5

Address: 200 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/771517053188679/

Website: rvakrampus.com

Description:

YULETIDE MONSTERS: RVA Krampusnacht First Friday takes place the night before the walk, don't miss this awesome event, packed with all things Krampus art as well as live music, performances, our Holidaze market, and Krampus Kraft mead by Black Heath Meadery and delicious tasty yuletide libations by Belle Isle Moonshine. RED VEIN ARMY will be holding their annual toy drive, Krampus Kinder Nacht that will benefit Scares That Care!(http://scaresthatcare.org/), which is a 501(c) charity organization that is dedicated to uniting horror fans to help sick kids and women fight breast cancer. Bring *unwrapped* toys to donate.

Price: Free