Yuletide by Candlelight

Experience the holiday season with festive activities and fare at historic sites throughout Alexandria!

~Discover Alexandria's holiday traditions through the centuries

~Dance in the ballroom at Gadsby’s Tavern Museum

~Warm yourself by the fire at Carlyle House

~Make a Victorian keepsake at Lee-Fendall House

Enjoy seasonal decorations, refreshments, and take advantage of a 10% discount at the participating Museum Shops! A cash bar for adult beverages will be located at Gadby's Tavern Museum.

Ticket includes admission to Gadsby's Tavern Museum, Carlyle House Historic Park, Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden, and the Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary.

A free shuttle will run between all participating sites throughout the event!

Ticket prices:

Adults (13-64) $30

Seniors (65+) and Active Military $25

Children (5-12) $8.