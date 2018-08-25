The junior board of the Visual Arts Center of Richmond will host its annual fundraiser, Young + Artful, on Saturday, August 25 from 8 to 11 p.m. at VisArts. Inspired by punk rock from the 1970s and 80s, Young + Artful 2018: Rock + Roll High School includes a silent art auction of pieces by emerging and established Virginia artists with competitive pricing for young collectors. Tickets are $60 and include food and beverages. VisArts members can buy tickets for $50. Young + Artful proceeds support VisArts’ education programs.
Young + Artful
Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
Jun 23, 2018
Jun 23, 2018
