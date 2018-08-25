Young + Artful

to Google Calendar - Young + Artful - 2018-08-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Young + Artful - 2018-08-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Young + Artful - 2018-08-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - Young + Artful - 2018-08-25 20:00:00

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220

The junior board of the Visual Arts Center of Richmond will host its annual fundraiser, Young + Artful, on Saturday, August 25 from 8 to 11 p.m. at VisArts. Inspired by punk rock from the 1970s and 80s, Young + Artful 2018: Rock + Roll High School includes a silent art auction of pieces by emerging and established Virginia artists with competitive pricing for young collectors. Tickets are $60 and include food and beverages. VisArts members can buy tickets for $50. Young + Artful proceeds support VisArts’ education programs.

Info
Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
804-353-0094
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Young + Artful - 2018-08-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Young + Artful - 2018-08-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Young + Artful - 2018-08-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - Young + Artful - 2018-08-25 20:00:00
Good Enough to Eat

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular