On March 6, 2020 at 8 p.m., the junior board of the Visual Arts Center of Richmond will host a lively event geared at young professionals and the young at heart. All proceeds benefit VisArts. Guests enjoy food, drinks, dancing, live music from The Flavor Project and the presentation of VisArts’ new Emerging Artist Award. Tickets are $60 and include food and beverages. VisArts members can buy tickets for $50. Young + Artful is now part of Collectors' Night Weekend. Learn more and buy individual tickets or weekend passes at visarts.org.
Young + Artful at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond
Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Parties & Clubs
Jan 30, 2020
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more