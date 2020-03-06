Young + Artful at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond

On March 6, 2020 at 8 p.m., the junior board of the Visual Arts Center of Richmond will host a lively event geared at young professionals and the young at heart. All proceeds benefit VisArts. Guests enjoy food, drinks, dancing, live music from The Flavor Project and the presentation of VisArts’ new Emerging Artist Award. Tickets are $60 and include food and beverages. VisArts members can buy tickets for $50. Young + Artful is now part of Collectors' Night Weekend. Learn more and buy individual tickets or weekend passes at visarts.org.