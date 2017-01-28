Young + Artful returns to the Visual Arts Center of Richmond on Saturday, January 28 from 8 to 11 p.m. Half art auction, half dance party, Young + Artful features the sounds of DJ Mixie, Armenian cuisine by Coriander, specialty drinks and décor inspired by the cultures of North Africa and the Middle East. Tickets are $50 for VisArts members and $60 for the general public. All proceeds benefit VisArts’ Tuition Assistance Fund.