Yorktown Market Days - Saturday Farmers Market

Riverwalk Landing 331 Water Street, Yorktown, Virginia 23690

Enjoy spectacular views of the York River, live music at select markets, food trucks, and a variety of vendors!

Shop for seasonal produce; fresh seafood and meats; breads; fresh-cut flowers; handmade soaps and candles; honey; gourmet dog treats; and a beautiful display of work from local artists and artisans. Riverwalk Landing. Free. EBT/SNAP cards accepted.

Come see why we are the GOLD winner of Best Farmers Market in all of Hampton Roads for the second year in a row, by the readers of Coastal Virginia Magazine.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, all 2021 events are subject to change including times, dates, and locations.

Kids & Family, Markets, Outdoors
757.890.5900
