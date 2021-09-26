Yorktown Art Stroll

Dozens of talented artists will display their work along Water Street at this annual event! The Freight Shed and Yorktown Waterfront will be filled with unique works of art—everything from oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings to glass, drawings, photography, jewelry, pottery, painted furniture, fiber art, handmade soap, wood work, and more.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.