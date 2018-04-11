Yom Hashoah Performance: Salvaged Pages

We observe Yom Hashoah in 2018 with a moving performance by local middle and high school students, performing the stage adaptation of National Jewish Book Award winner Salvaged Pages, a stirring collection of diaries written during the Holocaust by young people, ages 12 to 22.

Some of the diarists were refugees, others were in hiding or passing as non-Jews, some were imprisoned in ghettos, and nearly all of them perished before liberation. This seminal book preserves the impressions, emotions, and eyewitness reportage of young people whose accounts of daily events and often unexpected thoughts, ideas, and feelings serve to deepen and complicate our understanding of life during the Holocaust.

This performance is presented in partnership with Midlothian Middle School, Hanover High School, and the Virginia Holocaust Museum.

$10 JCC Members

$12 Non-Members