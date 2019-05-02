Yom Hashoah Event: “BIG SONIA”

Virginia Holocaust Museum 2000 East Cary Street , Richmond, Virginia 23223

In the last store in a defunct shopping mall, 91-year-old Sonia Warshawski—great-grandmother, businesswoman, and Holocaust survivor—runs the tailor shop she’s owned for more than thirty years. But when she’s served an eviction notice, the specter of retirement prompts Sonia to revisit her harrowing past as a refugee and witness to genocide. A poignant story of generational trauma and healing, “BIG SONIA” also offers a laugh-out-loud-funny portrait of the power of love to triumph over bigotry, and the power of truth-telling to heal us all.

Presented in partnership with the Virginia Holocaust Museum

$10 General Admission

$7 JCC Members

Virginia Holocaust Museum 2000 East Cary Street , Richmond, Virginia 23223
