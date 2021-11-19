Yoga In The Orchard With Joanna Hughes

The only thing better than morning yoga…is morning yoga in the orchard! Let the serenity of the mountain air and the peace of the orchard views revitalize your body and prepare you for the day.

Join us Fridays at 9:45 am for Yoga in the Orchard taught by Joanna Hughes of Batesville. Joanna is a registered nurse who has been practicing yoga for 27 years. She has completed 200 hours of Yoga Teacher Training and has recently combined her knowledge of yoga and nursing in her pursuit to become a health and wellness counselor.

Friday’s series will be friendly to all ages and experience levels. Classes will take place outside on the front lawn with access to the tasting room for changing rooms/restrooms.* Water will be available before and after class and the tasting room will open to guests as soon as you finish your last Savasana.

Need to get to work? Grab an apple and be on your way…or play hooky and stay the day! Either way, we hope to see you on the grass!

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or at the door.

BOOK A CLASS: https://shop.albemarleciderworks.com/product/yoga-in-the-orchard-ticket

*in the case of inclement weather, classes will be moved indoors to the Orchard Room