Yoga on the Magnolia Terrace

Join our yoga instructor for an hour long Vinyasa Flow Yoga on Carlyle House’s Magnolia Terrace. A gentle flow yoga class that uses the breath to flow from one pose to the other. We will build heat with sun salutations then progress to balance, deep stretching and finally relaxing meditation. Please bring water, a towel, and yoga mat. Wear comfortable yoga wear. Class may be cancelled due to extreme weather, please call the site to check class status.

May-September

Tuesdays 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Saturdays 10am-11am

$5 per class, $20 for 5 classes