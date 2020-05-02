Yoga on the Magnolia Terrace

to Google Calendar - Yoga on the Magnolia Terrace - 2020-05-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga on the Magnolia Terrace - 2020-05-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga on the Magnolia Terrace - 2020-05-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - Yoga on the Magnolia Terrace - 2020-05-02 10:00:00

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

Join our yoga instructor for an hour long Vinyasa Flow Yoga on Carlyle House’s Magnolia Terrace. A gentle flow yoga class that uses the breath to flow from one pose to the other. We will build heat with sun salutations then progress to balance, deep stretching and finally relaxing meditation. Please bring water, a towel, and yoga mat. Wear comfortable yoga wear. Class may be cancelled due to extreme weather, please call the site to check class status.

May-September

Tuesdays 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Saturdays 10am-11am

$5 per class, $20 for 5 classes

Info

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314 View Map
Fitness, Health & Wellness
703-549-2997
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Yoga on the Magnolia Terrace - 2020-05-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga on the Magnolia Terrace - 2020-05-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga on the Magnolia Terrace - 2020-05-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - Yoga on the Magnolia Terrace - 2020-05-02 10:00:00
Cheer the New Year

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular