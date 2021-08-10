Yoga on the Magnolia Terrace

Join our yoga instructor for an hour long Vinyasa Flow Yoga on Carlyle House’s Magnolia Terrace. A gentle flow yoga class that uses the breath to flow from one pose to the other. We will build heat with sun salutations then progress to balance, deep stretching and finally relaxing meditation. Please bring water, a towel, and yoga mat. Wear comfortable yoga wear. Class may be cancelled due to extreme weather, please call the site to check class status.

Tuesdays, (5:30-6:30pm)

Thursdays, (5:30-6:30pm)

Saturdays, (10-11am)

Class is $10 per class or $40 for a 5 class pass.

For those you choose the 5 class pass; after paying for your pass you will be sent a code that is good for 4 more "single" classes of your choice.