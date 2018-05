Join Custom Kinetics alongside Tysons Biergarten for a fun filled morning designed to refresh you with some yoga and a little beer!

The event will start with yoga at 10:00am brought to you by Custom Kinetics. Once the yoga class is finished everyone is invited to stay and mingle while sipping on some delicious brews from Tysons Biergarten.

Tickets can now be purchased for $10 in advance here:http://customkinetics.com/promos/

Tickets will also be sold at the door for $15.