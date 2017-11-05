Yo-Yo Ma, cello, and Kathryn Stott, piano

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

With a discography of more than 100 albums, including 18 Grammy Award winners, Yo-Yo Ma has a multifaceted career that serves as a testament to his continual search for new ways to communicate with audiences and to his personal desire for artistic growth and renewal. Ma’s friend and musical collaborator for more than 30 years, British pianist Kathryn Stott, also shares a vast repertory, international connections, and a keen interest in contemporary music.

