YMCA of Greater Richmond Celebrates Annual Healthy Kids Day®

YMCA of Greater Richmond , Virginia

From Friday, April 20 to Saturday, April 21 the YMCA of Greater Richmond will be holding a free community event to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active at the annual YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day®, the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families. Healthy Kids Day is an opportunity to ignite children’s imaginations so that they can imagine what they’ll accomplish this summer. The day-long event features activities such as outdoor games, arts and crafts, cooking demonstrations and more to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home throughout the summer months.

Learn more and find a HKD event near you at ymcarichmond.org/hkd.

Info
Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
