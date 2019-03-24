Yizkor Requiem – a Quest for Spiritual Roots

The Richmond Choral Society presents the second concert of its 73rd season March 24 with a reprise of the 2011 Richmond premiere of the Yizkor Requiem at Congregation Beth Ahabah, 1121 W. Franklin St.

The program begins with a pre-concert lecture by composer Thomas Beveridge at 3:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 4 p.m.

The Yizkor Requiem, sung in Hebrew, Latin and English, is a quest for spiritual roots that seeks common ground within the rich Judeo-Christian tradition by using the memorial services of the Jewish and Catholic faiths.

Markus Compton will direct the 50+voice ensemble and full orchestra. Benjamin Warschawski of Chicago will be the cantor, Anne O’Byrne will sing soprano, and Gabrielle Maes will sing mezzo-soprano.

Tickets are $10 to $18; group rates are available. Additional information is at https://www.richmondchoralsociety.org