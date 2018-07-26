Yesterday's Wine feat. Wyatt Durrette & Levi Lowrey

Yesterday’s Wine captivate and charm their audience in any venue. Music festivals and songwriter rounds across the country have been buzzing about the brilliant shows delivered by the duo. Wyatt Durrette and Levi Lowrey are acclaimed singer-songwriters in their own right, brought together by their craft and love for sharing music. Wyatt and Levi collaborated in the past, lending their talents in co-writing on the Zac Brown Band song “Colder Weather” which spent two weeks at #1. Levi and Wyatt also contributed in writing on the GRAMMY award winning ZBB song “The Wind.” Individually, Wyatt’s co-writing resulted in 7 more GRAMMY Awards and Levi has performed extensively with acts including Mumford and Sons, Kid Rock and Alabama. Now performing together as Yesterday’s Wine, the pair epitomize the magic in story-telling through song.