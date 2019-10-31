Yelloween in The Raleigh Room

You’re invited to the premier event of the Halloween season.

Join Veuve Clicquot and The Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club for an unforgettable Yelloween celebration.

Grab your best ghoul-friends and sip flutes of sparkling wine in the Raleigh Room at our most supernaturally chic Bubbles Night ever.

Party in style with Veuve Clicquot champagne for the scary great price of just $10 per glass. Don’t miss live entertainment by LittKeys, $1 Bubbles Night flutes, tarot card readings, a photo booth and MORE.

Don your best Yelloween costumes and join us for a frightfully fun evening. You can’t miss our mysterious masquerade masks. We’ll save one for you, too.

Complimentary valet parking is available at the entrance to the Cavalier Hotel.

Two historic names. One scary merry evening.

Yelloween 2019.

No cover.