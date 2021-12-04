The Colonial Heritage HOA is very excited to bring back the Xmas Craft Fair for the bigger and better fourth year. Such a beautiful venue to relax and get in the Christmas Shopping Spirit. Over 50 artists and craftsmen bring your their one-of-a-kind work to assist you with your gift buying needs. The Bistro will have their special buffet available starting at 11am. Be sure to make it a day of great food and shopping before the Williamsburg Illumination.