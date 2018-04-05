X-STEM Extreme STEM Symposium

The USA Science & Engineering Festival kicks off with some of the greatest visionaries at X-STEM — presented by PwC and NCR — an Extreme STEM symposium for students. Meet climate change experts, astrophysicists, and inventors. Learn about Hollywood stunts, robotics, and microbiology. Select from a variety of mind-blowing talks on the hottest science topics. Space is limited and advanced registration is required! Register at https://usasciencefestival.org/attend/xstem-symposium/register/. #XSTEM