The USA Science & Engineering Festival kicks off with some of the greatest visionaries at X-STEM — presented by PwC and NCR — an Extreme STEM symposium for students. Meet climate change experts, astrophysicists, and inventors. Learn about Hollywood stunts, robotics, and microbiology. Select from a variety of mind-blowing talks on the hottest science topics. Space is limited and advanced registration is required! Register at https://usasciencefestival.org/attend/xstem-symposium/register/. #XSTEM
X-STEM Extreme STEM Symposium
Walter E. Washington Convention Center 801 Mount Vernon Place, NW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20001
Walter E. Washington Convention Center 801 Mount Vernon Place, NW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20001 View Map
Festivals & Fairs
Most Popular
24 Hours at Lambstock
Eating around the clock at the South’s greatest summer camp for chefs. more