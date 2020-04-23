X-STEM Extreme STEM Symposium

Walter E. Washington Convention Center 801 Mount Vernon Place, NW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20001

The USA Science & Engineering Festival kicks off with some of the greatest visionaries at X-STEM DC 2020 — an Extreme STEM symposium for students. Meet engineers, climate change scientists, astrophysicists, life science researchers, artificial intelligence experts and inventors. Listen in on a variety of mind-blowing talks on the hottest science topics. Space is limited and advance registration is required! Register at https://usasciencefestival.org/agenda-registration-x-stem-2020-dc/. #XSTEM

Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs
