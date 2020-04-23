The USA Science & Engineering Festival kicks off with some of the greatest visionaries at X-STEM DC 2020 — an Extreme STEM symposium for students. Meet engineers, climate change scientists, astrophysicists, life science researchers, artificial intelligence experts and inventors. Listen in on a variety of mind-blowing talks on the hottest science topics. Space is limited and advance registration is required! Register at https://usasciencefestival.org/agenda-registration-x-stem-2020-dc/. #XSTEM
X-STEM Extreme STEM Symposium
Walter E. Washington Convention Center 801 Mount Vernon Place, NW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20001
Walter E. Washington Convention Center 801 Mount Vernon Place, NW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20001 View Map
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more