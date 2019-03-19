Spark your student’s curiosity at the X-STEM Extreme STEM Symposium. X-STEM DC 2019 is a unique conference for kids where some of the greatest visionaries in science, technology, engineering and mathematics will share their stories with middle through high school students. Meet neuroscientists, astrophysicists, archaeologists and inventors. Learn about robotics, entomology, food science, crowdsourcing citizen science, and more! Select from a variety of mind-blowing talks on the hottest science topics. Space is limited and advance registration is required. Register at: https://usasciencefestival.org/agenda-registration-x-stem-2019-dc/ #XSTEM