WW1 & Recycled Art

Children Free for children, youths, and students with canned good donation Adults $5 with canned good donation

During WW1, many soldiers spent weeks hiding out in trenches. To keep occupied, they often created art by recycling materials they had plenty of access to: artillery shells. Though we won’t have real artillery shells to shape and mold, come join us as we keep the spirit of soldier art alive by crafting with recycled materials. We will also be hosting a canned food drive.

