There is much we can learn about the challenges we face as a nation today by looking back at America 100 years ago. The World War I era—1914 to 1919—was as dynamic, violent, and colorful as any period in United States history. Americans were pulled between poles of fear and hope, between a deepening cynicism and a broadening optimism. This exhibition—featuring more than 100 objects, powerful multimedia presentations, and interactive experiences—focuses on the war as a transformational event that was always in dialogue, sometimes violently, with other social movements and upheavals, such as immigration and migration, racial conflict, women’s rights, labor struggles, challenges to civil liberties, and the meaning of citizenship.

WW1 America is part of a nearly year-long commemoration of World War I and its effect on Virginia and its citizens that will include a variety of public programs and a statewide memorial project to honor the thousands of soldiers who lost their lives during the conflict.

WW1 America was produced by the Minnesota Historical Society in partnership with the National Constitution Center, the National World War I Museum at Liberty Memorial, the Oakland Museum of California, and the Bullock Texas State History Museum. The exhibition has been made possible in part by major grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the human endeavor.