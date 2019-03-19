WRITER-IN-RESIDENCE TALK: The Germ of a Book

Do you have the germ of a great book idea? Did you stumble upon a news brief that captivates you? Maybe you've uncovered a family history that feels important or found something in the stacks you keep thinking about. Library of Virginia writer-in-residence Kristen Green, author of the New York Times best seller "Something Must Be Done About Prince Edward County," will explain how to take that morsel and use it to build a broader story through deep reading, research, and interviews. Green will provide examples of materials available from the Library of Virginia’s collections and from online resources to add details and texture to build a richer narrative. For more information, contact emma.ito@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3726.