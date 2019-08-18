Wreaths & Wine Workshop at Breaux Vineyards

You’re invited to “Wreaths & Wine,” put on by Yasmeen’s Sassy Wreaths on Sunday, August 18th at 1:00 pm in the beautiful private Grand Acadia room, with stunning views overlooking the vineyard! This fun DIY workshop is $50.00 per person and includes all supplies for a monogram rustic wreath design and guided instructions.

Space is limited! No ticket sales at the door.

This is a workshop for beginners & advanced crafters alike! Must be 18 years or older to partake in the class. Breaux Vineyards wine and food will be available for purchase. Must be 21+ to purchase or consume wine. Invite a guest!

To purchase tickets, please visit our website.