Wreaths Across America Key Exchange Ceremony

Every December, Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery along with more than 2,500 other veteran cemeteries in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.

The wreaths are transported to their final destination by volunteer trucking companies, such as J.B. Hunt Transport Services, who will be stopping at the Virginia War Memorial in order for their drivers to exchange the keys of an 18-wheeler full of wreaths.

This ceremony will highlight the exchanging of the keys between drivers along with a brief program to remember the fallen at this holiday season.

RAIN OR SHINE - E. BRUCE HEILMAN AMPHITHEATER OR VETERANS HALL