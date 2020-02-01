Woven Together: Experiencing Peoplehood through Song

Songs weave us together and connect us to our people and our communal experiences. The community is invited to a special evening of Havdalah and songs presented by Cantor Sarah Beck-Berman and Cantor Dara Rosenblatt. This post-Shabbat musical experience provides an opportunity to move from a place of distinction to a place of togetherness through songs from Mizrachi, Sephardi, Ashkenazi and Israeli traditions.

About

Cantor Dara Rosenblatt

Originally from Trumbull, Connecticut is the Cantor at Temple Beth-El in Richmond. She was ordained June 2018 from Hebrew College’s Cantor-Educator program. Cantor Rosenblatt attended Muhlenberg College and graduated with a degree in Music, with a concentration in vocal performance, and English. Cantor Rosenblatt previously worked in Framingham, Natick, Newton, and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, as well as Charleston, South Carolina, and Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Prior to starting her graduate studies, she worked for the Hillel at the College of Charleston in South Carolina engaging students in Jewish life on campus. During the summer months she traveled to Israel and studied at the Pardes Institute for Jewish Studies in Jerusalem.

Cantor Rosenblatt’s Jewish journey is rooted in her love for Jewish music and prayer and the joy that it brings not just to her, but everyone around her. Her interest in Jewish music, in particular Yiddish music and niggunim, stems from her love for Yiddishkeit and heimish Jewish community experiences she has been blessed to experience. She looks forward to presenting this program with Cantor Sarah Beck-Berman!

Cantor Sarah Beck Berman

Cantor Beck-Berman earned her B.A. in Religious Studies from Virginia Commonwealth University, and was ordained as a Cantor in January 2018 by the ALEPH: Alliance for Jewish Renewal Cantorial Program. She is the Cantor and B'nei Mitzvah Coordinator at Congregation Beth Ahabah in Richmond, VA, where she enjoys leading the congregation during services, working with the adult and youth choirs, planning meaningful and fun life cycle celebrations, and teaching people of all ages. Cantor Beck-Berman has also taught and performed at various local venues, including as a guest lecturer at VCU.

Presented by The Horwitz Family