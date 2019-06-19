World War II Community Celebration

Lifelong Learning Institute in Chesterfield 13801 Westfield Road, Midlothian, Virginia 23113

Join the Virginia War Memorial and Chesterfield Lifelong Learning Institute in celebrating the lives and legacies of those who fought in World War II. This family-friendly event will feature historians, artifacts, educational displays, activities, and so much more! Bring your own WWI or WWII documents or photographs to be scanned by the Virginia Profiles of Honor project, or just come to learn from WWII veterans and celebrate their service. This event is free and open to the public, and all ages are welcome.

Lifelong Learning Institute in Chesterfield 13801 Westfield Road, Midlothian, Virginia 23113
804-786-2060
