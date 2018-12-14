Gather your colleagues and attend the largest office party, alongside other local companies in Loudoun County, at Lansdowne Resort and Spa’s Winter WonderLansdowne. Tickets can be purchased for $125 per person and include reception style food, two drink tickets, music, photo booth, casino and complimentary self-parking.
World’s Largest Holiday Office Party
Lansdowne Resort 44050 Woodbridge Parkway, Leesburg, Virginia 20176
Lansdowne Resort 44050 Woodbridge Parkway, Leesburg, Virginia 20176 View Map
Business & Career, Food & Drink, Vacation & Holiday
Nov 27, 2018
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. more