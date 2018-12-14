World’s Largest Holiday Office Party

Lansdowne Resort 44050 Woodbridge Parkway, Leesburg, Virginia 20176

Gather your colleagues and attend the largest office party, alongside other local companies in Loudoun County, at Lansdowne Resort and Spa’s Winter WonderLansdowne. Tickets can be purchased for $125 per person and include reception style food, two drink tickets, music, photo booth, casino and complimentary self-parking.

Info
Business & Career, Food & Drink, Vacation & Holiday
