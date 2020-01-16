Soulidifly Productions hosts the world premiere screening of The Unity Ride, a documentary film about 2 cyclists (different backgrounds, different political leanings) together on a 2,700-mile bike tour from New Orleans to Toronto that re-traces the path of the Underground Railroad. Their mission is to show the world that despite all differences, people can find something that they love, and get along. They’re cycling for “unity.”

Event includes an opening reception and screening of the film, followed a discussion (moderated by Christy Coleman) with the Unity Riders and the film's producers BK Fulton and Monty Ross of Soulidifly Productions.

Event tickets (free, but RSVP required): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/world-premiere-the-unity-ride-tickets-81846564277