World Laughter Day Celebration

The first annual Richmond area World Laughter Day (WLD) Celebration will take place at Libby Hill Park on Sunday, May 6, 2018 from 1:00-3:00 PM. Sponsored by RVA Laugh Club, Richmonders are encouraged to enjoy an uplifting afternoon of fun and connection and be part of the amazing movement that is teaching people how laughter, deep breathing, and playfulness can improve their overall well-being. The free event will take place rain or shine and participants are encouraged to bring umbrellas in case of inclement weather and a blanket or towel for sitting. Everyone of all ages and abilities is invited and no experience, mats or special clothing is necessary.

World Laughter Day (WLD) is celebrated the first Sunday in May all over the world. RVA Laugh Club will join almost 8,000 “laughter clubs” world-wide including those in: Paris, Tokyo, Sydney, Toronto, Berlin, Frankfurt, Taipei, Rome, and Hong Kong. The annual celebration was created in 1998 by cardiologist Dr. Madan Kataria, who also founded the internationally acclaimed Laughter Yoga movement in 1995. Today, and in its 23rd year, Laughter Yoga is practiced in 108 countries and at over 6000 laughter clubs.

The event will include a 1-hour Laughter Yoga exercise session, led by certified laughter yoga leader, Slash Coleman. He will guide participants into prolonged voluntary laughter (10-45 seconds at a time) utilizing: Laughter games, deep breathing, and childlike playfulness. This will be followed by a mindfulness meditation, a reading of Dr. Kataria’s message for World Peace and a contest with prizes for the best laughing man, woman, child, and senior.

“This is great event for families to enjoy together because there are no yoga poses involved and you don’t need to be flexible or funny,” Coleman says. “It’s based on the belief that voluntary laughter provides the same physiological and psychological benefits as spontaneous laughter. We simply laugh for no reason, without relying on humor, jokes or comedy.”

Coleman, who is best known for his award-winning books and performances on PBS, became certified as a laughter yoga instructor in 2017. Later, he formed RVA Laugh Club, to bring more laughter into his life. His weekly laughter club is dedicated to creating healthier and happier lives through laughter. Classes take place every Friday (except when they’re on Sunday) at the Integral Yoga Center of Richmond.

World Laughter Day will take place at Libby Hill Park, 2801 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23223 on Sunday, May 6, 2018 from 1:00-3:00 PM. For more information regarding this free event, visit www.rvalaughclub or contact Slash Coleman at 804-353-3799 or rvalaughclub@gmail.com. For more information about other World Laughter Day events, visit www.laughteryoga.org.