World Laughter Day Celebration Morning

The second annual Richmond area World Laughter Day (WLD) Celebration will take place on Sunday, May 5, 2019. This year’s celebration will take place in two locations: Chimborazo Park from 10:00 -11:00 AM and Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden from 3:00-4:00 PM.

Sponsored by RVA Laugh Club, Richmonders are encouraged to enjoy an uplifting day of fun and connection and be part of the amazing movement that is teaching people how laughter, deep breathing, and playfulness can improve their overall well-being. The events will take place rain or shine and participants are encouraged to bring umbrellas in case of inclement weather and a blanket or towel for sitting. Everyone of all ages and abilities is invited and no experience, mats or special clothing is necessary.

World Laughter Day (WLD) is celebrated the first Sunday in May all over the world. RVA Laugh Club will join 8,000 “laughter clubs” world-wide including those in: Paris, Tokyo, Sydney, Toronto, Berlin, Frankfurt, Taipei, Rome, and Hong Kong. The annual celebration was created in 1998 by cardiologist Dr. Madan Kataria, who also founded the internationally acclaimed Laughter Yoga movement in 1995. Today, and in its 24th year, Laughter Yoga is practiced in 108 countries and at over 6,000 laughter clubs.

The event will include a 1-hour Laughter Yoga exercise session, led by certified laughter yoga leader, Slash Coleman. He will guide participants into prolonged voluntary laughter (10-45 seconds at a time) utilizing: laughter games, deep breathing, and childlike playfulness. This will be followed by a mindfulness meditation, a reading of Dr. Kataria’s message for World Peace and a laughing contest with prizes.

“This is great event for families to enjoy together because there are no yoga poses involved and you don’t need to be flexible or funny,” Coleman says. “It’s based on the belief that voluntary laughter provides the same benefits as spontaneous laughter. We simply laugh for no reason, without relying on humor, jokes or comedy.”

Coleman, who is best known for his award-winning books and performances on PBS, became certified as a laughter yoga instructor in 2017. Later, he formed RVA Laugh Club to bring more laughter into his life. His weekly laughter club is dedicated to creating healthier and happier lives through laughter. Classes take place every Friday (except when they’re on Sunday) at the Integral Yoga Center of Richmond.

World Laughter Day at Chimborazo Park is free. World Laughter Day at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden requires park admission fee. For more information about these events visit www.rvalaughclub or contact Slash Coleman at 804-353-3799 or rvalaughclub@gmail.com. For more information about other World Laughter Day events, visit www.laughteryoga.org.