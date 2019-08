In this workshop with Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards, children ages eight and up will learn basic music skills that get them playing the ukulele right away. After mastering a few simple chords, students are given tips and tools on how to play a variety of songs on this incredibly versatile instrument!

A limited number of ukuleles will be available for participants’ use. Attendees who have ukuleles are encouraged to bring them to the workshop.